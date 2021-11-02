CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Had Discussions With Browns About Potential Odell Beckham Jr. Trade

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. might be unhappy in Cleveland, but he's going to be there for the rest of this season.

The 28-year-old has struggled this year and even Lakers superstar LeBron James chimed in on Beckham's situation before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Browns at least considered trading the former All-Pro wide-out.

ESPN's Kimberly Martin is reporting that the Saints talked with the Browns about a potential deal before the deadline, but they couldn't come to an agreement.

"Both sides couldn’t agree on a workable deal, given how much OBJ is owed the rest of the year," Martin tweeted.

The Bengals will have to deal with Beckham and the Browns this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

