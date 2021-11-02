CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings make no moves at NFL Trade Deadline

By Christopher Gates
Daily Norseman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the events of the past 48 hours or so, it was a fair question for fans of the Minnesota Vikings to ask whether the team would be “buyers” or “sellers” at the NFL’s trade deadline, which came at 3:00 PM Central today. Barring...

www.dailynorseman.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Vikings scouting report for Week 9: Who has the edge?

The Ravens are coming off their bye week and getting healthier. They’ll face a Minnesota Vikings team Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium that has been largely inconsistent this season and owns a 3-4 record. Here’s who has the edge in each phase: Ravens passing game vs. Vikings pass defense Lamar Jackson took five sacks in the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a result of uneven pass ...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Ravens: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s time for the final injury reports of the week for the Minnesota Vikings and the Baltimore Ravens ahead of their clash at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a look at what’s developed for both sides and who might be missing this weekend’s contest. Minnesota Vikings Week...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Daily Norseman

Vikings vs Cowboys - CTP’s: The Final Score

The Minnesota Vikings were 3-3 as they went into the contest vs the 5-1 Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are coming off their early-season byes. The extra week couldn’t come soon enough to get some rest and hopefully get fully healthy. There are still some questions and with the Vikings’ Patrick Peterson out and on IR due to a pulled hammy, and Michael Pierce listed as out already, how will the Vikings' defense fair against the #1 scoring offense in the league? Well, that Cowboys' offense may be out of their signal-caller, Dak Prescott. Going into the game [he was], as of Friday he was listed as questionable, due to a calf injury. Can back Cooper Rush do the same as Prescott? Pretty much. The Vikings' defense surely will have something to say about that. …And it wasn’t good.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings open as underdog against Ravens for Week 9

After their embarrassing performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, you would expect that the Minnesota Vikings would open as underdogs in their Week 9 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, but at the opening of the week they’re not as big an underdog as they probably should be.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first quarter of play from U.S. Bank Stadium, and your Minnesota Vikings lead the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 7-0 on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys won the toss and deferred to the second half, giving the Vikings the football first for this one. The first big play of the night came from Tyler Conklin, who beat former Viking Jayron Kearse down the right sideline and caught a fade from Kirk Cousins for 31 yards. Cousins then went deep for Justin Jefferson, who drew a pass interference penalty from Trevon Diggs to move the Vikings into the red zone. Two plays later, Cousins found a wide open Adam Thielen over the middle of the field, and he took the ball in for a 19-yard touchdown. Greg Joseph hit the extra point, and just over three minutes in the Vikings had a 7-0 lead.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Dallas Cowboys 20, Minnesota Vikings 16: Vikings take well-deserved loss

Everything was trending the Minnesota Vikings’ way going into their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys would be without their starting quarterback and the Vikings were coming off of a bye week in front of what promised to be a raucous home crowd. But, this...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Trade Deadline#American Football#Nfl Trade#The Minnesota Vikings#The Denver Broncos#The Los Angeles Rams
Daily Norseman

Danielle Hunter out for remainder of season with torn pec

UPDATE: The torn pectoral has been confirmed and Hunter will, indeed, miss the rest of the 2021 season. The Minnesota Vikings played the second half of their 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football with what had originally been classed as a shoulder injury. As it turns out, the news is likely much, much worse.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

QB Dak Prescott (calf) After all of the drama throughout the course of this week, Prescott will officially sit this one out for the Cowboys. Cooper Rush will make his first NFL start, having not thrown an NFL pass since 2017, with Will Grier as his backup. I have a feeling that the Cowboys are going to try to run a lot tonight.
NFL
Daily Norseman

2021 NFL Week 9: Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens

Two teams coming off of pretty brutal losses. . .though the brutality comes for different reasons. . .will meet at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, as the Minnesota Vikings will take to the road to battle the Baltimore Ravens in a game that will feature more purple than a Prince Tribute Concert.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Norseman

A brief look at Vikings/Ravens history

It’s time for our weekly look at the history between the Minnesota Vikings and their opponents for this week. On Sunday, the purple will head to the east coast to take on the other purple team in the NFL as they battle the Baltimore Ravens, and the history between these two teams is relatively short.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens: Key information and first quarter discussion

We are just one hour away from kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium between the Baltimore Ravens and your Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens are coming off of their bye week atop the AFC North, while the Vikings are coming off an incredibly disappointing loss and trying to rebound against one of the NFL’s best teams. Here’s everything you need to know about this one.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy