Vikings make no moves at NFL Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings were 3-3 as they went into the contest vs the 5-1 Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are coming off their early-season byes. The extra week couldn’t come soon enough to get some rest and hopefully get fully healthy. There are still some questions and with the Vikings’ Patrick Peterson out and on IR due to a pulled hammy, and Michael Pierce listed as out already, how will the Vikings' defense fair against the #1 scoring offense in the league? Well, that Cowboys' offense may be out of their signal-caller, Dak Prescott. Going into the game [he was], as of Friday he was listed as questionable, due to a calf injury. Can back Cooper Rush do the same as Prescott? Pretty much. The Vikings' defense surely will have something to say about that. …And it wasn’t good.

