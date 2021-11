SoftBank ’s technology wagers haven’t been paying off lately, especially in China. The company is hoping that betting on its own stock can help rekindle the old magic. That could provide a short-term boost. But as long as SoftBank lacks the verve to move regulators, who are busy cracking down on tech sectors the company favors, it’s tough to see the stock’s fortunes really turning decisively for the better.

