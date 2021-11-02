CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZ central bank says financial systems resilient despite COVID risks

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s financial system remains resilient despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the central bank governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday.

But the more recent Delta outbreak was creating stresses for some industries and regions - particularly in Auckland, Orr said in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s financial stability report.

The bank said it we will soon consult on implementing debt servicing restrictions to address housing risks and also intends to increase the minimum core funding ratio (CFR) requirement for banks to its previous level of 75% from January. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Chris Reese)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

