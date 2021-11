The seasonal market weakness that has historically dogged investors in September put a damper on the third quarter rally. As we head into the final quarter of the year, there are a mounting number of headwinds (or narratives) threatening to slow the recovery from the pandemic recession. Stagflation, delta variant, energy shortages, US debt crisis, Evergrande crisis, Fed tightening … to name a few. We addressed some of these concerns directly in our last Markets in Motion… but now we want to focus on the bigger picture. Faced with this catalogue of woes, the stock market setbacks in September are hardly surprising. But with major indices only ~5% off their September all-time highs, is the worst still to come?

