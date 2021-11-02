Avoid Application Revenue Loss with Full-Stack Observability

When we look at our strategic initiatives across Cisco, nothing says “customer-driven,” like what we are doing to support each customer’s unique cloud strategy. Cloud isn’t something we are pushing; it is from listening to customers and their business needs. But this journey, which has been accelerated in response to the global pandemic, is unique for each organization. Many customers want to take a hybrid approach, across many clouds. Teams require flexibility and choice. IT leaders want to manage their workloads and critical resources as it aligns to their business need, while maintaining control over what is essential to their organization. Managing and accessing resources in the cloud also gives IT teams the simplicity and flexibility they need to drive the customer experience in a DevOps operating model, a model that is focused on speed and simplicity.

