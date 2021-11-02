CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoid Application Revenue Loss with Full-Stack Observability

By Jill Perez
cisco.com
 5 days ago

In our digitally connected culture, apps have become the lifeblood for businesses of every size and industry. By 2023, mobile apps are projected to generate more than $935 billion U.S. dollars in revenue from online gaming, in-app purchases, and advertising spend. 1 Not only do apps provide medical and social connections...

blogs.cisco.com

Comments / 0

cisco.com

End-to-End Flow State Validation with Nexus Dashboard Insights Connectivity Analysis

Most IT operations folks are familiar with vaguely worded statements like “My application performance is bad,” “The network is slow,” and “Sometimes it works but sometimes it doesn’t.” Often, there’s very little concrete information to work with when attempting to diagnose network performance problems. Any number of possible culprits across a variety of different devices could be wholly or partially contributing to an issue. That leads to the question: “How do you quickly and definitively identify the issue?”
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ironSource to Acquire Bidalgo, Further Deepening Its Platform Offering for App Developers With a Full-Stack Marketing Solution

App Marketers Will Have a Single Control Center to Visualize, Manage and Optimize Their Paid Marketing Across Channels. ironSource ,a leading business platform for the App Economy, announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire marketing software company Bidalgo. Bidalgo’s technology empowers app marketers to drive growth by giving them unparalleled visibility and control over their marketing investment. Together with ironSource’s current creative management solution, Luna Labs, this acquisition allows ironSource to offer a wider spectrum of marketing-focused products, increasing the power and value of its platform for app marketers.
BUSINESS
eWeek

Keysight Event Highlights The Importance of Full Stack Testing

The concept of “full stack observability” has become increasingly important as applications have become more dynamic and distributed. In fact, Cisco has invested billions of dollars in acquiring companies such as Thousand Eyes and AppDynamics to ensure it can see the entire stack – from the network through the application, as this is the only way to troubleshoot application problems in a highly mobile, cloud first world.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Building Scalable Security with Cisco Secure Firewall Cloud Native Version 1.1

Today, companies invest in making their security controls scalable and dynamic to meet the ever-increasing demand for their network(s). In many cases, the response is a massive shift to Kubernetes® (K8s®) orchestrated infrastructure that provides a cloud-native, scalable, and resilient infrastructure. This is where Cisco Secure Firewall Cloud Native comes in, giving you the flexibility to provision, run, and scale containerized security services. Secure Firewall Cloud Native brings together the benefits of Kubernetes and Cisco’s industry-leading security technologies, providing a resilient architecture for infrastructure security at scale.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Advertising#Devops#Netops#Secops#Sd Wan
cisco.com

Benefitting from Renewal: What’s new in Cisco DNA Software Subscriptions for Access

Over the past year, Cisco has continued to deliver on its promise of innovation in our Cisco DNA software subscription suites. As networking demands increase and trends in technology change, Cisco delivers additional innovations via software subscriptions to keep your devices on the cutting-edge of technology. We can deliver the latest features and capabilities to you through our software subscriptions to increase the longevity of your hardware at no additional cost to you. As you continue to renew your Cisco DNA software, we will continue to deliver innovation.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

XaaS and Managed Services: An Unbeatable Combination

There is no doubt about it: “Software is eating the world, but services are eating software.”[i] Every day, we see customer value shifting away from products and solutions to experiences and outcomes. The powerful combination of the cloud and software as a service (SaaS) has been fueling this fast-moving trend. Beyond technology innovation, another evolution has also been at play. The clue is in the name… Software-as-a-Service. As customers moved from software to SaaS, they went from simply buying a code-based product to getting a service with several new benefits:
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Transforming Cisco’s Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) and availability of Cloud ACI on Google Cloud

This blog post is a collaboration between David Keith, Cisco; Jayakrishna Mada, Senior Product Manager, ACI and Eugene Vakulenko, Senior Product Manager, Cisco Cloud ACI. David Keith, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) Delivering Capabilities. Companies have sped up their digital transformation efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, with...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

ISE 3.1. Cloud-delivered NAC enables security minded IT

When we look at our strategic initiatives across Cisco, nothing says “customer-driven,” like what we are doing to support each customer’s unique cloud strategy. Cloud isn’t something we are pushing; it is from listening to customers and their business needs. But this journey, which has been accelerated in response to the global pandemic, is unique for each organization. Many customers want to take a hybrid approach, across many clouds. Teams require flexibility and choice. IT leaders want to manage their workloads and critical resources as it aligns to their business need, while maintaining control over what is essential to their organization. Managing and accessing resources in the cloud also gives IT teams the simplicity and flexibility they need to drive the customer experience in a DevOps operating model, a model that is focused on speed and simplicity.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Connecting people, places, and things – Cisco Networking innovations for hybrid work

The world is changing and the structure of connectivity between users, businesses, and devices has entered a new dimension. The rate of transformation has accelerated, including major advances in collaboration and access to applications and data from anywhere. However, remote connectivity has enlarged the attack surface for cyber criminals and troubleshooting outside your corporate border is challenging.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Cisco Secure Firewall to Support Microsoft Azure Gateway Load Balancer

Microsoft’s recent announcement of its upcoming Azure Gateway Load Balancer is great news for organizations requiring rapidly scalable firewalls with high availability in public cloud. Cisco has partnered with Microsoft and will be supporting Cisco Secure Firewall with Azure Gateway Load Balancer. The Gateway Load Balancer makes rapid scaling of security services with highly available protection simpler than ever. It’s part of how Cisco is helping to harmonize security across your public and hybrid cloud environments.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Webex by Cisco earns adherence to the EU Cloud Code of Conduct

With the 2018 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Europe marked a big step in strengthening individuals’ privacy rights. While the GDPR aims to bring consistency to the data protection landscape, incorporating well-recognized privacy principles like transparency, fairness, and accountability – operationalizing it has been a challenge. Even before GDPR enforcement,...
BUSINESS
cisco.com

Cisco at Microsoft Ignite 2021

I’m excited to announce that Cisco is a Premium Plus sponsor at this year’s Microsoft Ignite, a virtual event that opens on Tuesday, November 2 – 4. Cisco and Microsoft have partnered for well over a decade to help customers achieve their business objectives. At the heart of many business conversations today is the need for business agility, application performance at the edge, and secure connectivity across a hybrid cloud infrastructure. Cisco solutions are at the heart of these discussions, working with our mutual customers to find answers to their most pressing challenges.
BUSINESS
cisco.com

Taking Full Control of your Telemetry with the Intelligent Telemetry Plane

Earlier this year, we introduced the Cisco Telemetry Broker (CTB) and showed customers how it can free their telemetry from proprietary protocols and allow them to use the tools and solutions they already have in place to coexist seamlessly. Today, we would like to introduce you all to the notion of the Intelligent Telemetry Plane. Products in the market today like the UDP Director (UDPD) and all its competitors are effectively single box solutions that take in telemetry such as Netflow and Syslog, apply some rules to it and send it out to the manually configured destinations.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Announcing Cisco Nexus Dashboard Open Ecosystem with Splunk

Cross-tier Visibility and Troubleshooting On A Single Pane of Glass. Today marks an important milestone in Cisco’s Cloud Networking offerings to our customers with the unveiling of new solution for Cisco Nexus Dashboard with our strategic ecosystem partner: Splunk®. We are very excited to announce the availability of “Cisco Cloud Network Insights” App and Add-on for Splunk Enterprise.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Cisco Aironet APs to Sunset, Replaced by Cisco Catalyst APs

In this age of sequels, it’s important to remember that endings are no longer sad. Today Cisco announces the end-of-life for the following Aironet 802.11ac Wave 2 (Wi-Fi 5) Access Points: 1815i, 1815m, 1815t, 1815w, 1830, 1840, 1850, 2800, 3800, 4800, 1540 and Mobility Express. But this isn’t a bad...
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Industrial cybersecurity: know the biases that can derail collaboration between OT and IT

In a successful marriage, each partner understands what the other needs—and what they can’t tolerate. Industrial cybersecurity requires the same sort of partnership, in this case between the operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) teams. IT contributes the cybersecurity tools and skills. OT brings an understanding of each asset, its impact on the business, and when it can be taken down without affecting safety or production. Neither team can succeed alone.
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

How User Experience is a Key to Cisco’s Success

As a User Experience (UX) Designer, my role requires empathy, flexibility, and visibility into a variety of personas. I love putting users front and center when designing delightful experiences, and I believe that UX not only applies to digital and physical products, but far beyond that as well. I see UX everywhere from our homes to our governments, and throughout almost every industry, organization, and company – like Cisco!
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Silicon Photonics Explained: Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 15 notes

Episode 15 of the Cisco Optics Podcast is now posted! See below for episode notes. Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 15. Silicon photonics explained, with Ron Horan. Part 1 of 5. Silicon photonics was a buzzword in the optics research community for years before it finally became a reality. Cisco recognized it as not only a hot technology, but one that would deliver real value. Hence three key acquisitions in this space, including Luxtera which Cisco acquired in 2019. In Episode 15, we start a new conversation with Ron Horan, Senior Director of Product Management, who joined Cisco via the Luxtera acquisition. We begin our conversation with a history of Luxtera and how it wound up as part of Cisco.
ECONOMY
cisco.com

A blueprint for the modern industrial network from Cisco and Rockwell Automation

Static manufacturing operations are going obsolete. Plant managers had to quickly pivot to dynamic operations in the wake of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and “roaring demand.” Lately I’ve been hearing from more and more manufacturers interested in smart manufacturing technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), robotics, cloud computing, supply chain technologies, and the industrial internet of things (IIoT).
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Do more today, save money tomorrow with UCS X-Series

I’ve been working on Cisco UCS TCO/ROI for almost 12 years. The results have remained remarkably consistent, and I’d like to share what I’ve learned over the last decade plus. Spend money to save money. Before I get into some UCS specifics, I wanted to talk about modernization / refresh....
SOFTWARE

