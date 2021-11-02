CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Owasso man’s truck honoring his grandmother stolen

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — An Owasso man is asking for help after someone stole his truck while he was at a birthday dinner in midtown Tulsa.

Jonas Hopper says more than the truck, its what was inside that leaves him devastated now. Hopper was at Red Lobster near 51st and Yale Saturday evening, when he says he walked out after dinner and realized his truck was missing.

He says a witness saw what happened and told him a man got out of a Silver Sedan and walked up with a hammer and screw drive.

“He busted the door handle, and was pretty much in and out in 30 seconds,” Hopper says. The witness told Hopper he hopped the curve and drove off.

Hopper says he’s been working on this truck since high school, adding custom parts and stickers in honor of his grandma, who died of ovarian cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EH3nO_0ckUsnYa00
Jonas Hopper with his grandma Hopper says his truck was a tribute to his grandma who died from cancer, its known around town as the "cancer truck".

“It was more of a way of showing respect and honor to people who’ve had cancer. All my friends and everyone around town calls it the cancer truck,” he says.

About 30 days ago, Hopper quit his job to start his own detailing business. It’s something he says he’s always dreamed of doing. The problem is most of the supplies for that business, such as a power washer, generator, water tank, and more, were all in the trunk. Now they’re gone, and it’s hard for Hopper to continue his business, Reaper Custom Auto and Detail.

He wants to tell the thief, “You’re not just getting a vehicle. You’re pretty much destroying peoples’ lives with senseless acts and stupidity.”

He spent the day trying to find surveillance video in the area. Anyone who might recognize the truck, please reach out to police.

The stolen equipment is believed to cost around $7,000 and the truck around $30,000. A GoFundMe was started to help replace his equipment.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police shoot man wielding machete

TULSA, Okla. — At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday the Tulsa Police Department received a call about a pickup truck which had crashed into a home. Upon arrival, officers found the homeowner, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, armed with an ice pick. When asked to drop the weapon, the man went inside his home.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shooting in north Tulsa leaves man dead

TULSA, Okla. — An unidentified man has been shot multiple times near East Pine St. and North Xanthus Ave. in Tulsa. He died on the scene. The man’s roommate is cooperating with the investigation. Police are on scene investigating. Tulsa Police Department is asking for anyone with any information to...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
Owasso, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing teen with autism found safe

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police found a missing 15-year-old nonverbal boy with autism and is safe, Bartlesville police said. Bartlesville police said Koda was found Sunday morning. Koda Storm Featherly was last seen Saturday afternoon at the downtown Homeland store with another boy, Bartlesville police said. Koda’s cell phone was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 women fatally shot in Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two women were fatally shot in northwestern Ohio on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the Toledo Police Department, authorities received a call just before 7 a.m. EST, WTVG reported. Police were investigating a ShotSpotter alert when they found the women dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the...
TOLEDO, OH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

3 people found dead in eastern Montana casino, police say

BAINVILLE, Mont. — Three people are dead after a shooting at an eastern Montana casino on Saturday, authorities said. Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Stateline Casino in Bainville at about 5:30 p.m., the Billings Gazette reported. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Jason Frederick said deputies discovered three people...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lobster#Yale#Reaper Custom Auto#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
47K+
Followers
78K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy