Jets trade Dan Brown to Chiefs for Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have arguably been the league's most disappointing team through eight weeks of action with a 4-4 record. Perhaps because of that, they were arguably the busiest team on NFL trade deadline day Tuesday as they made a pair of moves.

It was reported Tuesday morning that Kansas City had acquired three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers. During the afternoon hours, the team made another trade - albeit significantly less eye-popping - trading offensive tackle Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the New York Jets in exchange for tight end Daniel Brown.

Duvernay-Tardif was selected by Kansas City in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft and over his first five NFL seasons was a fixture along the team's offensive line. In 60 games, including 57 starts from 2015 through 2019, Duvernay-Tardif was on the field for 7,118 offensive snaps and 598 more via special teams.

In July 2020, the 30-year-old Quebec native became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season, as he had been working as an orderly at a Montreal long-term facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Illustrated named the lineman as one of their Sportspeople of the Year in 2020, while he was also named a co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, which is given annually to Canada's top athlete for the year.

On July 10, 2021, Duvernay-Tardif was named the recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the 2021 ESPYs for his decision to opt out of the 2020 NFL season to help fight the pandemic.

After going undrafted in 2015, Brown signed with the Baltimore Ravens and played eight games across two seasons with the club. Brown was waived by the Ravens in 2016 and signed by the Chicago Bears, playing 34 games with the team through 2018 before appearing in 39 contests with the Jets over the last two years.