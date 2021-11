The holiday films will kickoff before Halloween on October 22!. Get ready, 'cause the Christmas season is drawing near. And you know what that means? The Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas movie marathon is back! This year, Hallmark is premiering 41 new original movies as part of its Countdown to Christmas event. Movies will start on October 22 and include fan-favorites such as Candance Cameron Bure, Tamera Mowery-Housley, Lacey Chabert, and more.

