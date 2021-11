Nine Arches is a card-based game that challenges players to choose their own adventure. The catch? The adventure they choose will take place IRL. No more screens, no more tableside lollygagging, no more waiting your turn under the hum of fluorescent bulbs. And you’ll probably have to leave the house. That’s the gambit posed in Nine Arches, a post-pandemic adventure game that creators hope will encourage players to engage in and embark upon real-world experiences.

