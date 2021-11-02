Extreme Sports Game Riders Republic Has A Secret Exercise Bike That Doesn't Go Anywhere

Staying in the moment is key to getting the most out of Ubisoft's new action-sport open-world playground, Riders Republic. For around eight hours on both the Series X and the PS5, we have been doing the sickest flips on bikes, the wildest grinds on snowboards, and nailing the gnarliest gaps in a wingsuit. All of this, and more, in six American national parks all crammed together into one big map: Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Grand Teton, Mammoth Mountain, Sequoia Park, Yosemite Valley, and Zion. In the first few hours, I get the impression that when Riders Republic is flaunting this scale in your face with a snide grin and a few too many unengaging side-activities, it struggles to break the boundaries of the traditional Ubisoft-style gameplay loop. You go to a marker by mindlessly traversing a pretty environment, you do a thing at the marker, and then rinse and repeat. When you get to that point of interest and start a race, trick contest, or trial, though? Well, Riders Republic pulls together a really gratifying experience that has arcadey hooks and colourful looks. There is something special lying beneath the open-world malaise, make no bones about it, dude.

