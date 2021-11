Florida-based Shinedown will be taking their signature brand of heavy rock to venues all over North America in 2022 as part of their ‘Shinedown Live In Concert’ tour. The group, formed in 2001, has had quite a bit of success on the charts with 16 number one singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts and after just completing their 2021 tour is already back for more.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO