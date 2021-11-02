CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking cold, frosty nights ahead

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Mostly clear with a few high clouds south of I-70. Lows in the lower 30s. Frost is likely before sunrise for most areas, so be sure to cover up or bring any sensitive plants inside. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to...

abc17news.com

Idaho8.com

Rain/Snow Mix tonight, but Sunday clears up

TONIGHT: We will see lots of rain showers and snow showers making their way across our area tonight and into the overnight and early morning hours. Snow is reserved only for the more mountainous regions in central ID and western WY. The snow level does decrease to about 5000 ft for these areas in the overnight hours so towns in surrounding valleys like Jackson could see snow. Everywhere else will only look to experience rain. Accumulations look to be light and not too major. Winds stay breezy tonight around 10-20 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the 30's for mostly everyone except central ID where low's could drop into the 20's.
cbs3duluth.com

Warmer weather lingers into next week

This evening and tonight: The rest of this evening absolutely gorgeous. Get out and enjoy it! Temperatures this evening fall back into the mid and upper 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Winds are out of the west between 10-15 MPH. It is a mild one for tonight, with temperatures falling back into the mid and upper 30s; some may not get below 40. Partly cloudy skies prevail across the region. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour tonight.
#Frosty
WFMZ-TV Online

Another frosty cold night tonight and a cool afternoon Sunday, but warming up next week

SUNDAY: Sunshine and occasional high clouds. High: 55. Some nice fall weather is certainly unfolding on our first weekend of November. Ample sunshine was seen Saturday as afternoon highs reached seasonably cool levels in the low to mid 50s after a cold and frosty start with lows in the mid and upper 20s. We're looking at yet another clear, cold, and frosty night tonight with lows yet again expected to dip down into the 20s. Sunday once again should feature a dominate amount of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 50s. We'll also fall back the clocks tonight, but spring ahead our temperatures next week as we keep the dry weather through most of the week, and noticeably warm things up. Highs should be between 60 and 65 degrees most of next week, with more bearable nights around 40-45 degrees. A weak disturbance may touch off a shower late Tuesday night, but it's more likely that we'll have to wait until later next Friday for the chance of any measurable rain.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
abc17news.com

Tracking a warm start to the week

Tonight: Winds out of the southwest tonight will keep Central Missouri slightly above the average overnight low to 42 degrees. Sky conditions will remain mostly clear. Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight before bed for fall daylight saving. Tomorrow: Sunday looks to be a warm day...
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Another cold night with a warming trend on the way

Low pressure off the Southeast U.S. coastline will move northeast through the weekend. With this in mind, more clouds and possibly a few spotty showers may make their way into parts of Southside late Saturday. However, most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the 30s again for much...
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: A couple more freezing and frosty nights, Warm up coming

Temperatures are getting ready to go up! We’ll have two more nights in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Fewer high clouds Sunday means we can warm up a bit more. You’ll really notice the warm up by Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We’ll have a dry first half of the week. Our next weather maker is due in here late Thursday and Friday ushering in another cool down!
abc17news.com

Tracking a bright start to the week

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s. A light afternoon breeze with gusts up to 15-20 mph. TOMORROW: Skies stay clear, allowing a warmup to continue. Highs in the low 70s. EXTENDED: Tuesday will see a return of cloud cover and chances for scattered showers in the afternoon thanks to a weak disturbance. A more impressive low pressure system approaches Mid-MO on Wednesday to bring another round of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms that linger into Thursday morning. Temperatures will suffer a blow from the rain and colder air moving back in - highs will be in the low 60s/upper 50s midweek and drop to the 40s by next weekend.
WALA-TV FOX10

Cold night ahead; Sunny Sunday

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We started off the morning chilly! Overnight lows dropped down into the lower-40s in many areas, however, taking the northerly wind into account we are waking up feeling like the upper-30s!. This afternoon, we saw plenty of sunshine but...
