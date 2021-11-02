Tracking cold, frosty nights ahead

SUNDAY: Sunshine and occasional high clouds. High: 55. Some nice fall weather is certainly unfolding on our first weekend of November. Ample sunshine was seen Saturday as afternoon highs reached seasonably cool levels in the low to mid 50s after a cold and frosty start with lows in the mid and upper 20s. We're looking at yet another clear, cold, and frosty night tonight with lows yet again expected to dip down into the 20s. Sunday once again should feature a dominate amount of sunshine with afternoon highs in the 50s. We'll also fall back the clocks tonight, but spring ahead our temperatures next week as we keep the dry weather through most of the week, and noticeably warm things up. Highs should be between 60 and 65 degrees most of next week, with more bearable nights around 40-45 degrees. A weak disturbance may touch off a shower late Tuesday night, but it's more likely that we'll have to wait until later next Friday for the chance of any measurable rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO