90 Day Fiancé's Paul Staehle Makes Shocking Claims Against His Mother In Social Media Post

By Mick Joest
 5 days ago
90 Day Fiancé hasn’t featured Paul and Karine Staehle for a while, as the couple stepped away from the TLC series and its spinoffs to deal with drama in their relationship. Despite the franchise moving on for now, the drama for the two hasn’t really stopped. It seems Paul is currently...

Houston.
4d ago

Paul, your mother has been supporting you financially till TODAY. REALITY should've checked in with you when you turned 21 at least...you created your family, SO MAN UP AND TAKE RESPOSIBILTY FOR YOUR FAMILY AND QUIT BLAMING OTHERS, WAKE UP👏👏👏

22
reffahs
4d ago

tough love. she is old and the kids aren't vaccinated I'm sure that played a part in her decision but he doesn't respect her or her health so he probably never even considered that and it's not like she can't see them in their costumes on a zoom call.

17
Edward Izbackok
4d ago

bla bla bla... everyone has problems! what makes him think anyone cares about his momma! be happy she's still alive! I'd do anything to see my mother again

8
