FDA Approves Purified Cortrophin Gel for Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis

By Ashley Gallagher, Assistant Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgency gives green light to supplemental new drug application for repository corticotropin injection. The FDA has approved the supplemental new drug application for repository corticotropin injection (Purified Cortrophin Gel, ANI Pharmaceuticals) for the treatment of chronic autoimmune disorders, including acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, in addition to...

#Fda Approval#Multiple Sclerosis#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Corticotropin#Purified Cortrophin Gel#Ani Pharmaceuticals
