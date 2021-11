With the exception of a few known vulnerabilities to a COVID-19 infection, such as age and co-morbidities, true mediators of critical cases of COVID-19 have remained elusive. Now, an international team has employed a multi-omics analysis combined with artificial intelligence in a young patient cohort where major co-morbidities were excluded at the onset. The study identified genetic patterns that may help explain why some young, healthy people still develop severe or life-threatening cases of COVID-19. By offering insight into a major unanswered question in the ongoing pandemic, the findings from a study of 72 patients could inform research into new diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic strategies for the disease.

