Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Ada girl
Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday afternoon for a missing 5-year-old girl.
The Ada Police Department says Shoshone Johnson has been taken by her non-custodial father 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson.
They were last seen in Ada on Monday evening, but investigators say Johnson used a debit card to buy something at a Love's truck stop in Madill early Tuesday morning.
Johnson drives a 2021 cream-colored Ford Escape with a Seminole Nation Oklahoma License Plate No. 01S573.
Investigators say the father has a history of mental illness and substance abuse.
Trending Stories :
- Now some Thanksgiving items could be in short supply
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigating found human remains as homicide
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Jerry Remy, Boston Red Sox player and broadcaster, dies at 68
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0