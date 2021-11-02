Detroit police seek missing man with short-term memory loss

Authorities in Detroit are looking for a missing man who has short-term memory loss.

Daniel Kieliszewski, 28, was last seen on Friday at around 11 a.m. on E. Grand Boulevard near Kercheval Avenue. Police said Kieliszewski left a medical facility against the advice of health care providers.

Kieliszewski is described as 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds with brown eyes and long dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and dark colored pants.

His guardian said he has short-term memory loss, according to Detroit police.

Anyone with information on Kieliszewski’s whereabouts can contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5501.