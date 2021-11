Bin collections in Glasgow have come to a halt, leaving areas of the city littered with piles of rubbish as world leaders flock to the Scottish city for the start of Cop26.Street cleaners and bin collectors walked out on strike at one minute past midnight on Monday following the collapse of talks between Glasgow City Council and the union on Sunday evening.The planned strike was originally called off on Friday following a new pay offer from umbrella body Cosla, with suggestions that the strike would be suspended for two weeks.However, following Sunday’s talks, the GMB said that strike action would...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO