2021 races offer early look at 2022 midterms

With the Virginia governor’s race locked in a statistical dead heat, labor may once more provide the key to victory on November 2. Over the weekend, members of UNITE HERE from around the country canvassed across Northern Virginia in Arlington, Clifton, and Dale City supporting labor candidates including Terry McAuliffe for governor as well as other Democratic candidates in the state (view the list of union endorsed candidates for Governor, Lt. Gov., Attorney General here. Union endorsed House of Delegates list can be found here). “This is a tight race, but early voting is what’s going to win it and that’s why we are out here,” said Paul Smith, a lead organizer of the Northern Virginia canvassing and member of UNITE HERE Local 54 in Atlantic City. “I feel positive that we are going to win as long as we get our people to go vote.” UNITE HERE plans to continue its canvassing efforts through election day. “We need you to volunteer with us,” urged the Virginia AFL-CIO. “There's still so much to do within this last week of the election. Check out our volunteer opportunities, and join us in action on the phones and doors to ensure our pro-worker candidates get elected!”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO