CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

2021 races offer early look at 2022 midterms

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNC Chair Jaime Harrison joins Mehdi just hours before polls...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmu.edu

After Virginia Votes to offer insider look at gubernatorial race

Virginians will head to the polls on Nov. 2 to cast their vote for the state’s next governor. Once the results are in, campaign experts will be ready to analyze what went well—and what didn’t—with After Virginia Votes, a post-election discussion, held at George Mason University on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.
VIRGINIA STATE
expressnews.com

Lowry: Fear the fleece: 2022 midterms looking bleak for Dems

A specter haunts the Democratic Party — the possibility of a Glenn Youngkin victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race. The former businessman and political neophyte is running neck and neck with Terry McAuliffe, the longtime Democratic fixture who is seeking a return to the governor’s mansion after serving one term from 2014 to 2018.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dclabor.org

Labor looks to provide winning edge in VA races

With the Virginia governor’s race locked in a statistical dead heat, labor may once more provide the key to victory on November 2. Over the weekend, members of UNITE HERE from around the country canvassed across Northern Virginia in Arlington, Clifton, and Dale City supporting labor candidates including Terry McAuliffe for governor as well as other Democratic candidates in the state (view the list of union endorsed candidates for Governor, Lt. Gov., Attorney General here. Union endorsed House of Delegates list can be found here). “This is a tight race, but early voting is what’s going to win it and that’s why we are out here,” said Paul Smith, a lead organizer of the Northern Virginia canvassing and member of UNITE HERE Local 54 in Atlantic City. “I feel positive that we are going to win as long as we get our people to go vote.” UNITE HERE plans to continue its canvassing efforts through election day. “We need you to volunteer with us,” urged the Virginia AFL-CIO. “There's still so much to do within this last week of the election. Check out our volunteer opportunities, and join us in action on the phones and doors to ensure our pro-worker candidates get elected!”
VIRGINIA STATE
theprairienews.com

Off year election offers insight on next year’s midterm election

Nov. 2, election night, occurred and the results have shocked the nation. Around the country and including here in Canyon,TX election night and the day’s following are filled with election results being called from races around the country. Here in the state of Texas, there were ten constitutional amendments to...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Harrison
WTTW - Chicago PBS

How Dem loss in VA, close race in NJ could affect midterms

The off-year elections have turned two key states red. The results of Virginia’s gubernatorial election are looming large on Washington as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats feel mounting pressure to find a path forward on infrastructure and social spending bills. Judy Woodruff discusses with congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.
VIRGINIA STATE
The New Yorker

Is the Virginia Governor’s Race a Preview of the 2022 Midterms?

Next Tuesday, Virginia voters will go to the polls to elect a new governor, choosing between the Democrat Terry McAuliffe and the Republican Glenn Youngkin. Pundits have been describing the race as an indicator for the 2022 midterm elections across the country. Both candidates have seized on the broader messages of their parties. Youngkin has used the culture wars to woo voters; McAuliffe has recruited former President Barack Obama to campaign with him. Benjamin Wallace-Wells, a New Yorker staff writer, joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss Virginia’s close gubernatorial race, and what it could mean for 2022 and beyond.
VIRGINIA STATE
shorelinemedia.net

Tight VA Gov race may hold clues for 2022 midterms

All political eyes are on the state of Virginia and its high-stakes race for governor on Tuesday. It's one of only two gubernatorial contests in the country this year and some believe it could be a bellwether for next year's midterm elections. (Oct. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

DNC Chair talks Virginia governor's race, state of Democratic Party ahead of midterms

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison discusses the upcoming Virginia gubernatorial race, what the election could signal for the 2022 midterms, and what Democrats can campaign on as President Joe Biden's agenda faces gridlock in Congress. He tells Stephanie Ruhle that Virginia GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin is a "Trump acolyte" and says the former president is "looming still in American politics."Oct. 26, 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day
Post-Journal

Board Of Elections Offers Update On Tight Races

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections is accepting absentee ballots post marked on or before Election Day up until Tuesday Nov. 9. “We have sent out 2516 absentee ballots, and as of today we have 1462 returned,” stated Election Commissioner Luz E. Torres. Military and overseas voters have until Monday November 15th to return their ballots.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
portcitydaily.com

Early vote totals released in local races

The N.C. State Board of Elections has begun releasing vote counts in municipal elections across the state. Tallies for early votes are available online, and Election Day totals are not far out. The New Hanover County Board of Elections began counting early votes Tuesday afternoon; 194 absentee-by-mail ballots were sent...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Mercer Island Reporter

Glowitz and Lurie lead director races in early results

Mercer Island School District director candidates revealed their viewpoints on a plethora of issues over the last several weeks and the first-round early results of the Nov. 2 general election rolled in that night on the King County Elections website. In the two races on the ballot, Dan Glowitz and...
MERCER ISLAND, WA
phl17.com

NJ Governor’s Race Ahead Of Midterm Elections

We begin with “election season” and a focus on some of the widely followed races many people are focusing on ahead of the 2022 Midterm Elections. Joining us is Dr. Susan Liebell, Professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University.
ELECTIONS
thewashingtondailynews.com

A look at Beaufort County’s early voting stats

Election Day for the 2021 municipal elections is Tuesday, Nov. 2. According to data released Monday by the Beaufort County Board of Elections, 655 people voted using the one-stop early voting option that ended Saturday, and 12 people voted by mail. In total, 667 absentee voters have cast their ballots...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
MSNBC

Democrats struggle to gain rural support as midterms loom

Dan Balz, Robert Gibbs, and Victoria DeFrancesco Soto join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Democratic party's struggle to reach voters in rural areas. “You can’t just show up a couple of weeks before an election and expect to get that group's support. You need to be there in the long term, you need to connect with them, engage with them, listen to them, not just tell them what they should do and what is good for them, but be there consistently and that’s how you win the vote,” says DeFrancesco Soto. Nov. 8, 2021.
ELECTIONS
waer.org

Syracuse Mayoral Race: Walsh Leads In Early Numbers

Early numbers show incumbent Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is leading the mayoral race with roughly 58% of the vote with about 30% of precincts reporting. The independent, first elected to office in 2017, ahead of the other two candidates: Democrat Khalid Bey and Republican Janet Burman. Walsh's watch party is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Register Citizen

School board races too early to call in Norwalk

NORWALK — With only one incumbent running for re-election and another vacant seat yet to be filled, the city’s Board of Education was expected to flip nearly half of its seats by the end of Election Day. Results were not available at press time. Four Democrats and four Independent candidates...
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy