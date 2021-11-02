eCapital Hires Cuttic as Managing Director, Asset-Based Lending

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a leading provider of financial dignity solutions through general account annuities for individual clients in the United States and Monroe Capital, a premier boutique $11.2 billion asset management firm specializing in private credit, announced a $1 billion investment in Monroe Capital’s dedicated technology lending platform focusing on middle market Software, Technology and Recurring Revenue (“STARR”) loans originated and underwritten by Monroe. The investment focus will be on software and technology enabled companies that will offer mission critical, high return-on-investment software or technology solutions for its customers.
