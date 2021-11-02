eCapital Hires Cuttic as Managing Director, Asset-Based Lending

When a Midwest based private equity owned promotional products manufacturer was getting back to business following the pandemic, their regional bank wanted to limit their access to working capital. Despite returning to profitability this year and a committed gulf region based private equity sponsor, they partnered Republic Business Credit to refinance their credit facility. In addition to their expected growth as tradeshows return, their existing customers came roaring back with larger than normal orders as they feared potential supply chain complications down the road. The company sought a growth-orientated ABL facility that would unconditionally support their growth and post covid business renewal plans.

