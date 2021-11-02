CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
eCapital Hires Cuttic as Managing Director, Asset-Based Lending

By Chuck Doyle, CTP
abladvisor.com
 6 days ago

ECapital Corp. announced?it has named Brian Cuttic Managing Director, Asset Based Lending (ABL). He brings over three decades of experience to the role and will be instrumental in serving the ABL needs of small and medium-sized...

Related
abladvisor.com

American Equity Commits $1B to Monroe Capital’s STARR Investment Strategy

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a leading provider of financial dignity solutions through general account annuities for individual clients in the United States and Monroe Capital, a premier boutique $11.2 billion asset management firm specializing in private credit, announced a $1 billion investment in Monroe Capital’s dedicated technology lending platform focusing on middle market Software, Technology and Recurring Revenue (“STARR”) loans originated and underwritten by Monroe. The investment focus will be on software and technology enabled companies that will offer mission critical, high return-on-investment software or technology solutions for its customers.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

SSG Advises Tri-Wire Engineering Solutions in Sale of Substantially All Assets to ITG Communications

SSG Capital Advisors acted as the investment banker to Tri-Wire Engineering Solutions, Inc., in the sale of substantially all of its assets to ITG Communications, LLC (“ITG”). The sale was effectuated through a Chapter 11 Section 363 process in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts (Eastern Division). The transaction closed in October 2021.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

First Financial Bank Names Bailey as EVP for Commercial Banking

First Financial Bank promoted David Bailey to Executive Vice President for Commercial Banking, a newly created position within the bank. The announcement was made by Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO, of First Financial Bankshares, Inc., at the quarterly meeting of the presidents last week. "David is one of our...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Mitsubishi HC Capital America Adds Director of Business Development for Inventory Finance

Mitsubishi HC Capital America, a specialty finance company, announced Gary Furnas has joined the company as Director of Business Development for Dealer Inventory Finance, Transportation. Based in North Texas, Furnas will be responsible for driving business growth and optimizing the customer experience for dealers and manufacturers, partnering with them to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Finance#Asset Based Lending#Ecapital Corp#Abl#Synovus Bank#The White Oak Group#Gerber Finance
abladvisor.com

White Oak Provides $51.5MM Commitment to HRB Brands to Finance Acquisition of Personal Care Brands From Helen of Troy

White Oak Global Advisors provided a $51.5 million commitment to provide senior secured term debt financing to HRB Brands LLC (“HRB”) to effectuate their acquisition of a portfolio of personal care brands from Helen of Troy Limited. The acquired portfolio includes the North American operations of 12 iconic and well-known brands such as Brut, Pert, Sure, and Ammens.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

CIT Serves as Joint Lead Arranger on $1.16B Financing for PRO Unlimited

CIT Group announced that its Asset-Based Lending business served as joint lead arranger on a $1.16 billion financing for PRO Unlimited Inc., a leading Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider. Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Barringer Joins BizCap as Managing Director

BizCap, (Business Capital since 2002) announced it has hired Ryan Barringer as Managing Director, filling a key role on the company’s management team. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Ryan will be responsible for defining and executing on BizCap’s national growth strategy. “I have known Ryan for many years...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

UPSTACK Secures $100M from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit

UPSTACK secured $100 million in financing from MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit. MidCap Financial is the Administrative Agent, Sole Arranger and Sole Bookrunner. UPSTACK will use the financing to scale and expand its industry-transforming platform, which combines leading cloud and internet infrastructure advisors with proprietary software and support...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
abladvisor.com

Rosenthal Provides $500,000 Production Finance Facility for FL-based Lab Supply Company

Rosenthal & Rosenthal announced the completion of a recent $500,000 purchase order finance facility to support the production financing requirements of a Florida-based importer of laboratory supplies. This early stage company was established by two entrepreneurs that come from the medical, cyber-security and global supply chain worlds. The company focused...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Crown Partners Arranges $8MM in Senior Debt for Boston Battery

Crown Partners, a debt advisory firm specializing in senior credit facilities and loan products for U.S. companies, announced the closing of an $8.0 million credit facility consisting of a $5.0 million revolving line of credit, $2.5 million real estate term loan and a $500K CapEx line of credit, for Boston Battery, LLC and its subsidiary companies.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

SG Credit Partners Acquires Stonegate Capital Holdings

SG Credit Partners announced its acquisition of Stonegate Capital Holdings (“Stonegate”) and its entry into asset-based lending with a focus on high-growth consumer and recurring revenue verticals. Stonegate will operate independently as a new division of SG Credit and continue to build upon its position as a market leader in non-bank direct lending. The acquisition of Stonegate establishes SG Credit Partners as the leading lower middle market credit platform delivering a complete range of credit solutions.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Gemini eyeing launch of derivatives, hiring for new director

Gemini — the cryptocurrency exchange run by the Winklevoss twins — is eyeing the derivatives market. The firm, which offers cryptocurrency services for both institutional and retail users, is currently hiring for a director of derivatives to "build a best in class derivatives platform," according to a job posting. "We...
RETAIL
abladvisor.com

Republic Provides $3MM Asset-Based Loan for Manufacturing Company

When a Midwest based private equity owned promotional products manufacturer was getting back to business following the pandemic, their regional bank wanted to limit their access to working capital. Despite returning to profitability this year and a committed gulf region based private equity sponsor, they partnered Republic Business Credit to refinance their credit facility. In addition to their expected growth as tradeshows return, their existing customers came roaring back with larger than normal orders as they feared potential supply chain complications down the road. The company sought a growth-orientated ABL facility that would unconditionally support their growth and post covid business renewal plans.
ECONOMY
tvtechnology.com

Gravity Media Hires Ted Griggs as Managing Director of U.S. Business

Watford, U.K.—Gravity Media has appointed Ted Griggs to the position of managing director of its U.S. business. He will oversee Gravity Media’s North American operation, which has been the focus of heavy investment over the past few years, after parent company Gravity Media received substantial funding from TowerBrook Capital Partners in September 2016.
MLB
yieldpro.com

WPD Management hires Dan Nagle as Director of Business Development

WPD Management, a property management company operating throughout the south side of Chicago, has hired Dan Nagle as Director of Business Development. Nagle is the first person to hold this position at the company and plans to help the third-party management company have 5,000 units under management by the end of 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
thepaypers.com

BWEquity merges with LBBW Asset Management

Germany-based Baden-Württembergische Equity (BWEquity) has announced being merged with LBBW Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft (LBBW Asset Management). As part of the development of the Asset and Wealth Management (AWM) business area in the LBBW Group, BBWEquity is a 100% subsidiary of LBBW and acts as a competence centre for the alternative real asset investments for the LBBW Group, cooperating banks and savings banks. The further legally necessary steps are expected to be implemented by the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Fab Supply names managing directors

Fab Supply, a Glendale Heights, Ill., provider of press brake tooling and accessories, has announced new leadership. Mike Newman is now the managing director of sales after more than 16 years with the company. Dan McCloskey, who joined the company three years ago, takes on the role of managing director of operations.
GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL
internationalinvestment.net

Holborn Assets names new Middle East director

International financial advice firm Holborn Assets has appointed Stefan Terry (pictured) to managing Partner - Middle East as it looks to expand with further offices and licenses in the region. Holborn COO Simon Parker said: "Stefan's meticulous methods of client management and breadth of knowledge in the offshore market have...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Starwood Capital Group Hires David Matheson as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for Europe

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments, today announced it has hired David Matheson as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for Europe. In his new role, Mr. Matheson will be responsible for sourcing and executing real estate acquisition opportunities across Europe. Mr. Matheson, who will be based in the firm's London office, will begin his new role in January 2022.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Encina Lender Finance Fuels Continued Growth with Four New Hires

Encina Lender Finance announced the addition of Dan Avnir to its Commercial team, as Managing Director; Jessica Ernst and Jeff Karlsson to its Risk team as Portfolio Manager and Senior Associate, respectively; and Denise Richardson, to its Operations department, as Collateral Analyst. Dan Avnir, who will report directly to ELF’s...
BUSINESS

