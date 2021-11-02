Deputy who drove drunk with children fired in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Cass County sheriff has fired a deputy who was arrested for driving drunk and crashing his vehicle with his children inside.

In a termination letter, Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says Deputy Jacob Danielson violated several of his office’s policies, including those which deal with standards of conduct and performance.

Danielson pleaded guilty in court on Oct. 15 to a misdemeanor DUI charge and received 360 days of probation.

The charge stems from an August arrest by police when Danielson was in a crash at Custom Express Car Wash in Fargo.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.