Public Health

In South Dakota, 8 new COVID-19 deaths, 718 additional cases

By Jeremy Fugleberg
The Dickinson Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Eight South Dakotans are newly reported to have died with COVID-19, and the state added 718 virus cases, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday, Nov. 2. The eight additional fatalities raise the state's COVID-19 death toll to 2,249. Of that total, state health...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
South Dakota State
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Fact Check: DeSantis falsely claims vaccinated citizens without boosters could be declared unvaccinated and lose their jobs

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attacked the Biden administration’s new Covid-19 vaccination regulations by lying about the possibility that Covid-19 boosters will be used to force people out of their jobs.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Tallahassee, Mr DeSantis claimed that the advent of Covid-19 booster shots means “those individual who have gone through a normal vaccination series for Covid…will be determined to be unvaccinated very soon”.“They will do that – they are gonna tell you: ‘you’re unvaccinated and you have to get a booster,’” he said, adding that those who did not get a booster “could potentially face...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 2,000 Tourists Reportedly Quarantined in China; 14,616 New Cases Statewide; 2 Additional Kane Deaths

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: 2,000 Tourists Quarantined in China; U.S. Buys 50 Million Pfizer Doses; Moderna Announces New Agreement. Factories have reopened and production is steadily picking up in major manufacturing areas of Southeast Asia as COVID-19 cases have...
WORLD
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning About the Next COVID Surge

In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some good news right now: Over 76 percent of eligible Americans have gotten vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); there are under 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the first time in more than two months, The New York Times reports; and boosters are being rolled out to keep protection high among the vaccinated. But, according to Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, while things are "certainly going in the right direction," he's warning that it's not time to declare victory yet. In a new interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Fauci said, "Don't just throw your hands up and say it's all over," because another COVID surge could soon come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 17 additional deaths reported, 902 new cases

CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 29, 2021, there are currently 7,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 17 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,426 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County Reports 1,647 New Cases Of COVID-19, 25 More Deaths

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals fell slightly Saturday, declining from 664 to 660, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care was 161, up one from Friday. The latest hospitalization numbers come as county health officials reported 1,647 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing to the county’s totals to 1,501,527 cases and 26,740 fatalities since the pandemic began. On Friday, officials once again stressed the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County: Lifting Mask Requirements and Vaccinating Children 5 to 11

Los Angeles County Health Department provided this week the framework for lifting masking requirements at events and indoor establishments. For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, all of the following criteria need to be met before masking requirements are lifted:. L. A. County case rates must demonstrate three...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report 3,173 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths over 3-day period

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 3,173 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate ticked down. Monday’s report included confirmed cases and deaths from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 789,316 total confirmed COVID-19...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

