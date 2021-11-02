CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coast Guard suspends search for missing plane off Cape Cod

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
ORLEANS, Mass. — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a small plane reported missing off the coast of Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard in a statement said the search was suspended at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after several vessels and aircraft spent 55 hours covering more than 2,000 square miles of ocean off Cape Cod without finding any sign of the missing pilot or plane.

The FAA said the Piper PA-28 that departed from Reading, Pennsylvania was reported missing at around 10 p.m. Sunday. It was headed to Chatham Municipal Airport in Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard said one person was on board the plane.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

