Are you satisfied with your FYT headunit? Buying advice needed!

When it comes to tech, waiting a year or two after a device's initial release can net you a huge discount on purchases. On top of that, shopping refurbished might be the most cost-effective way to upgrade your electronics. This is twice as true when it's being refurbished by the original manufacturer with certified parts and has a one-year warranty. That's why this offer from Samsung is worth the spotlight. When you purchase any renewed phone in the Galaxy S20 line, you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 (a $150 value). Plus, you can score an even bigger saving when you trade in an older phone.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO