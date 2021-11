Justin Anderson is not a do-the-bare-minimum type of guy. He's less than a week into his time with the Mad Ants and he has already talked his way into the team's war room for last weekend's draft – eager to absorb information and experiences – and spent the first three days of practice asserting his 6-foot-6 size that makes him one of the Mad Ants' largest players. And with 241 games of NBA experience, he came in knowing he has to be a leader for the Indiana Pacers' G League team, though he'd thought about that role and realized he couldn't go with an alpha attitude.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO