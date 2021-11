Kim Kardashian was photographed holding hands with Pete Davidson on Friday while riding a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in California, and now the world is left to wonder: Is the comic and originator of B.D.E. Kardashian’s rebound after her divorce from Kanye West? Did sparks fly when Kardashian recently hosted Saturday Night Live and kissed Davidson in an Aladdin-themed skit? Is hosting SNL an on-ramp for dating Davidson, who also met his eventual ex-fiancée Ariana Grande when she hosted in 2018? But mainly: Has cosying up to Davidson become a rite of passage for Hollywood women of all ages and sectors of the industry? That’s a rhetorical question.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO