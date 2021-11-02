CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 blockbuster video games keep shipping with parts missing

By Stephen Totilo
 4 days ago
Friday’s release of “Call of Duty: Vanguard” won’t include the main quest for its popular cooperative multiplayer “zombies” mode, according to an Activision blog post. It will be added to the game weeks later. Why it matters: It’s become common, especially this year, for big games to launch without...

