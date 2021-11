With the NFL trade deadline set for next Tuesday at 4 p.m., teams around the league are evaluating their rosters and situations to see if any moves need to be made while they still can. Considering Jacksonville is 1-5 and doesn’t seem to have much hope of competing for a playoff spot this season, it’s unlikely the team will be major buyers at the trade deadline (especially considering it has already traded away a pair of defensive starters this season in Joe Schobert and C.J. Henderson).

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO