CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wolves volleyball tops UNC Pembroke

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03rs9j_0ckUlp2b00
Natasha Bannister had 24 kills and 12 digs in the Wolves win over UNC Pembroke on October 26. Garry Talbert | Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team (10-10 (4-8 SAC)) defeated the Braves of UNC Pembroke (19-9 (11-2 CC)) by a score of 3-1 on Oct. 26 in Eleazer Arena, behind 24 kills from Natasha Bannister.

“This was really nice for us to turn over a win in a pressure situation,” said Head Coach Ross Kessler. “We’ve had a lot of trouble with that over the past week and a half holding onto leads, and tonight we found a way to do that. In a couple sets we held onto a lead, we persevered through pressure situations, and that was really good for our team.”

One thing would become perfectly clear throughout the match. The Braves could not stop Bannister as she had 24 kills and 12 digs, proving to be a dominant force throughout the match.

Newberry started the match off strong with a 5-1 run that featured multiple kills from Taylor Hall. The Braves fought back to tie the score before being held off by a pair of kills from Bannister. The Braves used a 4-0 run to take the first set 25-22.

The Wolves used a 6-1 lead capped off with back-to-back kills from Bannister to take a 23-17 lead before Hall ended the second set at 25-19 with a kill of her own.

The third set was back-and-forth with the teams trading points, but the Braves had no answer for Bannister. The graduate student from Nelson, New Zealand had three-straight kills to propel Newberry on a 10-1 run to take the set 25-16.

In the fourth set, it was UNC Pembroke jumping out to an early 9-3 lead, but the Wolves would not go away. It was Katie Ullsperger who proved to be the hero as the junior from Lexington would end the match with a kill and back-to-back service aces, handing Newberry the set 26-24 and the match 3-1.

“That’s a big win for us tonight,” said Kessler. “UNCP is doing very well in Conference Carolinas, so it’s nice to get a big win as we move back into conference play.”

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

MCHS cross country holds Senior Day meet

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School cross country competed in their Senior Night meet on Oct. 12. Seniors on the boys’ and girls’ teams included: Jon Lawson Cope, Emily Davis, Erica Davis, Caroline Matney, Tyler Shackelford, Dexter Stinson and Sam Trainor. Girls Team results:. First place: MCHS – 27 points. Second...
PROSPERITY, SC
Newberry Observer

Volleyball falls to Carson Newman

NEWBERRY— The Newberry College Wolves (8-8 (3-6 SAC)) fell to South Atlantic Conference (SAC) opponent Carson-Newman (10-9 (6-4 SAC)) 3-1 on Friday Oct. 16. The first set started off slow before the Eagles used a 5-1 run to take a three-point lead. Kills from Avery Webb and Margaret McMahon kept the Wolves close, but both teams continued to trade points. Webb tied the set at 23-23, but the Eagles scored consecutive points to take the set 25-23.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves women shut out by Carson Newman

NEWBERRY — Riding high on a three-game winning streak, Newberry women’s soccer hosted Carson-Newman University on Oct. 16, falling 1-0 after 90 minutes of tough, physical play. Over the past couple weeks, the Wolves have reforged their offensive identity as they scored six goals over their past three games. But...
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
City
Lexington, SC
247Sports

The streak is over!

For the first time in over two years, Arizona football was able to experience a win with a victory over California on Saturday. “It’s hard to describe,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “First of all, there’s so much love in that locker room. They’e so excited. They were surrounding each other and dancing and cheering. They were so happy for each other. You felt so much love between them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
journaltrib.com

District volleyball: Ray tops Tioga in region qualifier

Suede Daly of the Ray Jays hits against Kennedi Keever of the Tioga Pirates during a District 16 tournament match Monday in Ray. Dave Tengesdal photoThe Ray High School varsity volleyball team clinched a berth in the Region 8 tournament on Monday afternoon with a defeat of the Tioga Pirates in a District 16 tournament consolation match in Ray, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22. “It’s always good to make regionals,” Ray head coach Michelle Dolan said.
York News-Times

T-Wolves to face powerhouse Irish at state volleyball

LINCOLN – In the Crossroads Conference Tournament, Exeter-Milligan head coach Madalynn Fousek said the girls focus was on controlling their side of the net and not worrying about their opponent. That is the same thought process the Timberwolves will take with them into their 9 a.m. Class D2 rematch with...
EXETER, NE
Newberry Observer

Wolves men’s soccer dropped by CNU

NEWBERRY – The Newberry men’s soccer team brought Carson-Newman University to town for a match Oct. 16, falling 3-1 to their conference foe. Coming into the game, the Eagles were tied for the best record in conference play at 6-1, having only lost to Anderson University in double overtime. With a league-low five goals allowed, CNU’s stingy defense has been adept at shutting down attacks this season.
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hall
Newberry Observer

Volleyball earns a sweep over Lincoln Memorial

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves volleyball team (9-8 (4-6 SAC)) earned a 3-0 sweep over the visiting Lincoln Memorial Railsplitters (3-8 (5-12 SAC)) on Saturday Oct. 16. The Wolves set the tone early, starting the match with a 6-0 run that was kicked off with back-to-back kills from Natasha Bannister. After trading a few points, Newberry pushed their lead more with a 4-1 run behind multiple kills from Bannister. They soon followed that with another 4-1 run, but this time it was Taylor Hall and Margaret McMahon asserting themselves, pushing the lead out to 20-9. The Railsplitters attempted to rally with a 4-0 run, but Bannister ended the set at 25-15.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves men’s soccer can’t equalize in loss to Anderson

NEWBERRY – Coming off their chaotic 5-4 victory at Tusculum, the Newberry men’s soccer team faced Anderson University at home in a much grittier match, pushing the Trojans to the brink but ultimately falling 2-1. As Newberry struggled on offense, the Trojans’ pressure proved to be too much in the 41st minute. After receiving a pass from Harrry Ward, redshirt senior Alexander Cox-Ashwood fired a resounding shot from 30 yards out, finding the opposite corner of the goal to put his team on the board.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves field hockey stunned in OT

SPARTANBURG — For the third straight meeting, Newberry and Converse required overtime for their game to be settled. However, unlike the last two meetings, today it was the Valkyries who came out on top as a Luisa Fasold goal 2:48 into the first overtime period gave Converse the 2-1 win on Saturday afternoon.
NEWBERRY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Pembroke#Volleyball#Wolves#Braves#Uncp
Newberry Observer

Wolves shutout Bluefield State

NEWBERRY — Newberry women’s soccer hosted Bluefield State College on Oct. 18, prevailing 3-0 against the nonconference opponent. The Wolves settled down and were able to get on the board in the eighth minute. Displaying some excellent ball movement, forward Jaidyn Jacobs settled in the corner and sent the ball to Julia Steinbach, who delivered a one-touch pass to Jacqueline Aldrete at the far post with the net open. The senior from Oxnard, Calif. volleyed it in for her second goal of the season.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Men’s golf 6th at Queens Invite

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The Queens Invitational wrapped up on Tuesday, with Newberry shooting 283 on the day to finish sixth out of 18 participating teams. Taking first place in the tournament was Carson-Newman, who tallied 276 in the round to finish 25-under par with 827 total strokes. Just behind them, USC Aiken tallied 828 for second and Lincoln Memorial earned third place with 829. North Georgia and host Queens took the fourth and fifth spots, with the Wolves slotted at sixth after recording 845 strokes for a margin of seven-under par at the event.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Women’s soccer wins 3rd straight

NEWBERRY– After securing their first two victories of the season last week, Newberry women’s soccer earned their third victory in a row with a double-overtime victory against Anderson University Oct. 13. Both sides struggled to find scoring opportunities in the first half, with Anderson holding a 5-4 edge in shots...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
chapelboro.com

UNC Volleyball Sweeps Duke for Sixth Straight Win

Carolina volleyball continued their recent roll on Friday, sweeping the Duke Blue Devils and notching their sixth consecutive win. The result was the second time UNC has swept Duke in three sets this season and the sixth win in their last seven matchups with the Blue Devils. For the second...
SPORTS
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

1K+
Followers
937
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy