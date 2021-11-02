Study Observes Worse COVID-19 Vaccine Response in Patients Taking Glucocorticoids or B-Cell Therapies

More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.

WILDLIFE ・ 1 DAY AGO