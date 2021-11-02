Study Observes Worse COVID-19 Vaccine Response in Patients Taking Glucocorticoids or B-Cell Therapies
Newswise — ATLANTA — New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology’s annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients...www.newswise.com
