CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele Reveals New Chris Stapleton Duet

By Basinradio
basinsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele popped in for Vogue’s popular “73 Questions” this week and namedropped one of country music’s biggest – and currently quietest stars: Chris Stapleton. Adele, who recently released her new song “Easy on Me,” revealed during the Q&A...

www.basinsradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
995qyk.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Adele reveals gorgeous new picture highlighting her stunning transformation

Adele has shared the cover for her new single Easy On Me, highlighting her new look. The mom-of-one's usual beehive style is missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile is on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looks down.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

Kelly Clarkson is a country queen as she crushes a Faith Hill classic

In case you forgot, Kelly Clarkson is here to remind you she’s a good ol’ country girl. The pop star showed off her country music chops when she covered Faith Hill’s “Let’s Go to Vegas” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show Monday. As fans have come to expect,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Adele
Person
Chris Stapleton
Rolling Stone

Get Ready To ‘Cry Your Heart Out,’ Adele’s ‘30’ Tracklist Arrives Early With Chris Stapleton Collaboration

The full tracklist for Adele‘s upcoming studio album 30 has started to make the rounds on social media following the Target exclusive edition of the project dropping for preorder ($11.99, here). The complete album arrives on Nov. 19 which you can find here. Rolling Stone has confirmed the veracity of the 15-song tracklist, which features the 12 original tracks from the album in addition to three bonus tracks. Among them is an alternate rendition of 30 lead single “Easy on Me” featuring Chris Stapleton. The updated version will mark the first official collaboration in Adele’s discography. In a recent interview with Vogue,...
MUSIC
The Boot

30-Plus Songs You Didn’t Know Chris Stapleton Wrote

Chris Stapleton is no secret anymore. With numerous CMA, ACM and Grammys trophies to his name and an appeal that spans country, Americana and rock, Stapleton has made a name for himself as one of the most talented country songwriters and performers of his generation. But did you know that...
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Adele reveals the 30 tracklist

Adele has released the tracklist for her long-awaited new album. The 33-year-old singer is poised to release her much-anticipated new record, '30', on November 19, and she's now revealed the tracklist for the album. '30' will feature 12 tracks - including the chart-topping single 'Easy on Me' - plus an...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#Christmas#Vogue#Q A
wivr1017.com

Chris Stapleton, Tom Morello Team Up On Morello’s New Solo Project

Chris Stapleton is a guest on Rage Against the Machine's 's latest solo album, The Atlas Underground Fire. He and Tom co-wrote the song, called "The War Inside," and it's one of several collaborations on the project, which includes guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Mike Posner and Bring Me The Horizon.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
everythinglubbock.com

Chris Stapleton to perform at United Supermarkets Arena

The following is a press release from United Supermarkets Arena:. LUBBOCK, Texas– Chris Stapleton and his “All American Road Show” Tour is to perform at the United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday, October 28. Doors for the event are scheduled to open at 6:00pm with the event beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets...
LUBBOCK, TX
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Reba McEntire Finally Weighs In On Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Divorce After Rumors About Her Feelings Swirled

Country diva Reba McEntire may be divorced from Brandon Blackstock’s father, but that doesn’t mean she's lacking in opinions about the messy split between Blackstock and McEntire’s sometimes-collaborator Kelly Clarkson. As rumors swirl about McEntire’s feelings surrounding the litigation-filled divorce, the country singer finally weighed in, remaining loyal to both Clarkson and her former stepson.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
goodhousekeeping.com

'Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Was Almost In Tears After Shocking Decision Stunned Everyone

Blind auditions for The Voice season 21 are officially done, but as Ariana Grande learned, fellow coaches (erm, Blake Shelton) can make the process incredibly heartbreaking. It all went down on October 4, during the fifth night of blind auditions, when 20-year-old singer Libianca performed a rendition of SZA's "Good Days.” Within seconds, Ariana hit her red button and began cheering the Minneapolis native on. Not long after though, Blake also swiveled around in his red chair and the two coaches eyed each other as the contestant finished off the song. While Kelly Clarkson and John Legend admitted they struggled with her song choice, Ariana jumped right in to tell her how much she loved it.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy