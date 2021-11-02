Adele Reveals New Chris Stapleton Duet

Blind auditions for The Voice season 21 are officially done, but as Ariana Grande learned, fellow coaches (erm, Blake Shelton) can make the process incredibly heartbreaking. It all went down on October 4, during the fifth night of blind auditions, when 20-year-old singer Libianca performed a rendition of SZA's "Good Days.” Within seconds, Ariana hit her red button and began cheering the Minneapolis native on. Not long after though, Blake also swiveled around in his red chair and the two coaches eyed each other as the contestant finished off the song. While Kelly Clarkson and John Legend admitted they struggled with her song choice, Ariana jumped right in to tell her how much she loved it.
