Adele Reveals New Chris Stapleton Duet

The full tracklist for Adele‘s upcoming studio album 30 has started to make the rounds on social media following the Target exclusive edition of the project dropping for preorder ($11.99, here). The complete album arrives on Nov. 19 which you can find here. Rolling Stone has confirmed the veracity of the 15-song tracklist, which features the 12 original tracks from the album in addition to three bonus tracks. Among them is an alternate rendition of 30 lead single “Easy on Me” featuring Chris Stapleton. The updated version will mark the first official collaboration in Adele’s discography. In a recent interview with Vogue,...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO