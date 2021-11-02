CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear Is Dead Shares New Single – “Disciples of Death”

By News Team
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Metal band Fear Is Dead have released their new single “Disciples of Death”. The song is the follow up to their last single “Assimilation” which was released earlier this...

