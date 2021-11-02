Fear Is Dead Shares New Single – “Disciples of Death”

Slash is sharing the story behind his new single, “The River Is Rising”, the lead track from his forthcoming album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. "'The River Is Rising' is the newest song that I wrote on the record,” Slash explains in a new video. “Right before we went into pre-production, I just made up this riff and it turned into 'The River Is Rising'. So it's the most recent-written song on the record. It's very spontaneous. I can't even remember how it all came together; it came together really quickly. But it rocks. And I thought it would be a good track for the opening of the record."

