Fear Is Dead Shares New Single – “Disciples of Death”

At the start of his music career, Christian Cantello lurked in the shadows as a bassist for various bands, singing someone else’s songs and barely having any say in the creative vision. Little did he know, he had the power of raging versatile vocals that could set the stage ablaze. After a few words of encouragement from family and friends, he took the chance to start up Sin For Saints, this time taking center stage with the microphone gripping his hand. With a bold new dream, Cantello combined rock with screamo and hints of early 2000s emo/pop-punk to establish the kinetic, electrifying band for what it is today. Sin For Saints is hard-edged and unapologetic, guaranteed to have you craving more.
