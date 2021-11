ChouNan, a Japanese restaurant chain operated by a Thai-based company, The Original Farm Co, Ltd, unveiled its ‘Cloud Kitchen’ vending machines stocked up with its ready-to-eat (RTE) foods. The pilot machine was installed at the Rhythm Asoke condominium in Bangkok, Thailand, in September 2021. Consumers can choose and click on the desired food item on the digital display of the machine and pay for it by scanning the generated QR Code with e-wallets or swiping their credit/debit card.

RESTAURANTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO