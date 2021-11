Strong onshore flow continues to hold form across our region and a storm system is about to enter our forecast window. For the overnight and in to Sunday, look for more coastal fog which could be dense in some areas. For now, there are no official advisories, but that could change at any moment. We will update and notify as soon as we get any advisory for dense fog from the National Weather Service. Temperatures will stay on the cool to mild for Sunday with most areas seeing highs in the 60's to low 70's.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO