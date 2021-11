Art pop outfit Worthitpurchase began with the duo of Nicole Rowe and Omar Akrouche. After meeting in 2015 via SoundCloud the pair forged a quick creative bond, one which steadily coalesced into the late-night recording sessions that made up their debut album, Dizzy Age. The band’s self-produced debut found them exploring the boundaries of experimental pop, coupled with intricate, diaristic lyricism. In the months since the band have added to the lineup their longtime collaborator Eric Van Thyne, and today they’re back with their latest single, “Inbetween,” premiering with Under the Radar.

