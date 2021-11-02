CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jags take a step back in USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings after blowout loss

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyZWw_0ckUikh900

Jacksonville entered its game against Seattle on Sunday hopeful for a win. The Seahawks had struggled without quarterback Russell Wilson to that point, and their defense was among the worst in the league.

Of course, that didn’t matter to the Jaguars, who nearly always fall flat on the west coast. They lost 31-7, and as a result, they’ve dropped a spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings from Nate Davis.

Previously occupying the No. 28 spot, the Jags fell one rung to No. 29 after Sunday’s loss.

Dec. 15, 2019 – the last time Jacksonville allowed fewer than 20 points. Oct. 27, 2019 – the last time Jacksonville allowed fewer than 20 points at home.

That still ranks above the Miami Dolphins (the only team in the last year and change that has lost to Jacksonville), the Houston Texans (whose only win this season is the Jaguars) and the winless Detroit Lions.

Moving up out of the bottom half of these rankings likely isn’t possible at this point, but for a team that has found its franchise quarterback and added a lot of new pieces this season, the team should be better than the bottom four.

The Jaguars will look to turn things around, but that starts with this Sunday’s game against one of the best teams in football in the Buffalo Bills.

Comments / 1

Related
westwoodhorizon.com

NFL Week 8 Power Rankings

1. Arizona Cardinals (7-0) The Cardinals have made it all the way to week eight without taking a loss, and their contest against the Packers will be a statement win if they can pull it off, which I believe they are fully capable of doing. The Cardinals have officially made the strongest case of any NFL team to be in the Super Bowl this year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Nfl Power Rankings#Dolphins#American Football#Usa Today Sports Nfl#The Houston Texans#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers learned on Wednesday that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 MVP tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated, meaning he’ll miss this weekend’s match-up and be forced to quarantine for the next 10 days. Although much...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy