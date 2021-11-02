Marine Corps Air Station fire department runs hazardous materials drill

FOX 9's Adam Klepp witnessed the simulation and tells us why practice does make perfect

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A test of a roadside crash with hazardous materials for the MCAS fire department made sure that when a real situation happens, they’re ready.

Fire units responded to a call about a man who crashed his vehicle, carrying hazardous materials.

While the firefighters knew there was a drill, they did not know what the circumstances would be.

Chemical, biological, radiation, nuclear and explosives protection officer Earl Hamilton said a few mistakes were made. But that’s all part of the learning process and stated that overall today was a success.

“We’re going to be better next time," Hamilton said. "We’re going to take the videos and evaluator line items and make ourselves better. We can’t be afraid to go out there and make mistakes.”

Sergeant Dakota Moore participated as the driver in the drill.

He says while it’s unfortunate that he did not survive, the firefighters did right in their training by moving quickly to help others who had a chance.

“Sadly I did not survive, I guess I was asphyxiated to death," Moore said. "When they came to check me out, they saw I had no pulse, with their quick reaction they went to help guys that had a better chance than I did.”

Ultimately Hamilton said it was a group effort that made this drill go smoothly.

“It’s just great to see our fire department working with the airfield firefighters to make this exercise a success," Hamilton said.

