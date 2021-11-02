CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Marine Corps Air Station fire department runs hazardous materials drill

By Adam Klepp
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swK1E_0ckUibkc00

FOX 9's Adam Klepp witnessed the simulation and tells us why practice does make perfect

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A test of a roadside crash with hazardous materials for the MCAS fire department made sure that when a real situation happens, they’re ready.

Fire units responded to a call about a man who crashed his vehicle, carrying hazardous materials.

While the firefighters knew there was a drill, they did not know what the circumstances would be.

Chemical, biological, radiation, nuclear and explosives protection officer Earl Hamilton said a few mistakes were made. But that’s all part of the learning process and stated that overall today was a success.

“We’re going to be better next time," Hamilton said. "We’re going to take the videos and evaluator line items and make ourselves better. We can’t be afraid to go out there and make mistakes.”

Sergeant Dakota Moore participated as the driver in the drill.

He says while it’s unfortunate that he did not survive, the firefighters did right in their training by moving quickly to help others who had a chance.

“Sadly I did not survive, I guess I was asphyxiated to death," Moore said. "When they came to check me out, they saw I had no pulse, with their quick reaction they went to help guys that had a better chance than I did.”

Ultimately Hamilton said it was a group effort that made this drill go smoothly.

“It’s just great to see our fire department working with the airfield firefighters to make this exercise a success," Hamilton said.

The post Marine Corps Air Station fire department runs hazardous materials drill appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
KYMA News 11

YFD fire house renovation includes upgrades and innovations

FOX 9's Adam Klepp saw the upgrades during Station Four's grand re-opening YUMA (KECY-TV, KYMA-TV) - The Yuma Fire Department's Station Four had to delay its grand re-opening until after the pandemic, but the delay in festivities didn't diminish any of the station's new features. Station Four showed off some of those upgrades Monday during The post YFD fire house renovation includes upgrades and innovations appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Yuma, AZ
KYMA News 11

Paranormal activity in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - It’s been said there is plenty of paranormal activity across Imperial County. From unexplained sighting on Dogwood Road to a haunted house in Heber, residents say there is a lot of odd things that happen in the Valley. The post Paranormal activity in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#A Better Chance#Marine Corps Air Station#Fox 9#Kecy#Chemical
KYMA News 11

Standoff at Walmart Neighborhood Market

Heavy police activity was spotted at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 8th street, while three or four people barricaded themselves in a car. The post Standoff at Walmart Neighborhood Market appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

YPD searches for bank robbery suspect

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is on the hunt for the man who held up the Washington Federal bank on 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon. The post YPD searches for bank robbery suspect appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYMA News 11

EXCLUSIVE: Former Marine talks about foiling Foothills robbery

While many mornings for former marine James Kilcer involve a routine trip to a Chevron gas station in the Foothills before heading to his job at Yuma Proving Ground, Wednesday morning panned out much differently. The post EXCLUSIVE: Former Marine talks about foiling Foothills robbery appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Controlled fire off of 32nd and 5E

The City of Yuma Fire Department (YFD) reports a controlled fire is currently underway off of 32nd Street and Avenue 5E. The post Controlled fire off of 32nd and 5E appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
1K+
Followers
729
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy