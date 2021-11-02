Ravens Decide to Stand Pat at NFL Trade Deadline

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are moving ahead with their current roster.

General manager Eric DeCosta decided not to make any moves at the NFL's trade deadline.

The Ravens had plenty of capital with 10 selections in next year's draft but were limited by their salary cap, which is just over $1.7 million.

The Ravens could have potentially used a running back, offensive lineman, or defensive back, but apparently, they didn't like the market, and that just fine with coach John Harbaugh.

"We have everything we need on our team right now, but if we can be improved and if it’s mutually beneficial to both teams, you’re excited about something like that," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are 5-2 and in first place in the AFC North. They currently hold the third seed in the playoffs behind the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

Baltimore is also getting several key players back in the lineup after dealing with injuries, most notably tight end Nick Boyle, offensive tackle Patrick Mekari, defensive end Derek Wolfe, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Latavius Murray.

The Ravens have been traditionally active at the trade deadline.

Last season, they acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022.

In 2019, the Ravens picked up All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters from the Rams for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round draft pick.

And in 2018, the Ravens traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers for running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

However, DeCosta decided to sit this year out.