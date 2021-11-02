CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL trade deadline passes without Eagles making a deal, despite “aggressively shopping” Fletcher Cox [UPDATE]

By Brandon Lee Gowton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Well! The Eagles made a trade after all. It just didn’t come out until 16 minutes after the deadline somehow. They reportedly acquired cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. ORIGINAL STORY BELOW. The Philadelphia Eagles...

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
Joe Flacco
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
Yardbarker

Joe Flacco Traded, Updates on Miles Sanders and Fletcher Cox

The hint something was up came in the early evening on Monday when the Eagles signed castoff quarterback Reid Stinnett off waivers from the Miami Dolphins and released long snapper, Rick Lovato. The reason for that move became clear, not more than an hour later when Joe Flacco was traded...
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Rams waive ex-Eagles wide receiver after trade deadline passes

The Los Angeles Rams did the unexpected ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, acquiring Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller. Then the Rams did the expected and waived former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson. Last week, Jackson and the Rams agreed to part ways if Los Angeles couldn’t move the...
chatsports.com

Fletcher Cox frustrated with not being able to play as aggressively as in the past

Several Eagles players spoke to reporters following their loss to the Raiders on Sunday, and it was apparent that there were some frustrations, but also confidence in the group moving forward. Fletcher Cox and Rodney McLeod spoke about having to find ways to be aggressive, but not too aggressive, within the plays that are called. Dallas Goedert and Jalen Hurts emphasized a lack of execution and self-inflicted wounds keeping them from success.
Mercury

McCaffery: Aggressive Fletcher Cox point puts heat on Eagles coaches

Nick Sirianni is under-qualified to be an NFL head coach, overwhelmed on a weekly basis and prone to resorting to wardrobe props and postgame babble to deflect from what is becoming a catastrophe of an Eagles season. For six weeks, he nearly pulled it off, smearing lost games with vows...
phillyvoice.com

The Eagles should have traded Fletcher Cox; now they can't

Once upon a time, the Philadelphia Eagles had a gift for recognizing when aging, veteran players were past their primes, and they had the fortitude to make the often unpopular decisions to move on from them a year early instead of a year too late. More recently, the team has...
NBC Sports

Fletcher Cox: Defense not what it’s been, you can’t be as aggressive

Coaching changes are followed by scheme changes and the alterations to the defense in Philadelphia don’t seem to be a hit with veteran members of the team. The Eagles are 2-5 under new head coach Nick Sirianni and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon after Sunday’s 33-22 loss to the Raiders. The Raiders put up 442 yards in the win and quarterback Derek Carr went 31-of-34 for 323 yards.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Lions: 13 winners, 7 losers, 2 IDKs

The Eagles crushed the Lions. Time to hand out some winners, losers, and IDKs. The Eagles rightfully had a lot of doubters entering this week’s game. The majority of voters polled here at Bleeding Green Nation took the Lions to win, as did I. To the Birds’ credit, they proved everyone wrong in a big way. They earned their dominant victory.
Trentonian

Eagles plan to devise more pass-rushing opportunities for Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox

PHILADELPHIA — Two days after defensive tackle Fletcher Cox very publicly said he couldn’t play in the Eagles’ passive scheme, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said he would gameplan to give the six-time Pro Bowl player more opportunities to rush the passer. That would entail freeing the soon-to-be 31-year-old Cox from...
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles waive Eric Wilson

The Philadelphia Eagles waived veteran linebacker Eric Wilson on Wednesday morning, according to an official announcement from the team. The writing was on the wall for Wilson after the Eagles kept him as a healthy scratch for the team’s Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions. While noteworthy, his deactivation hardly came as a shock considering his snap count decreased in recent weeks. This despite Wilson beginning the season as a Week 1 starter as Philly’s top linebacker.
