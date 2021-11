An expansion of Town Hall may be a bit easier, with the Town Council signing off Tuesday on the purchase of an adjacent building on Wirt Street. As part of its consent agenda, the council unanimously approved the purchase of 16 Wirt St. SW, for the price of $375,000. The money will be appropriated from the town’s Unassigned Fund Balance to the capital projects budget to fund the purchase, according to a staff report.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO