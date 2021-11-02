CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Hudson Models Glamorous Looks in New Stuart Weitzman Holiday Campaign

By Hanna McNeila
 4 days ago
Kate Hudson has always been a fan of fashion. From her on-screen styles to her elegant award show moments , it only makes sense that the star would team up with the celeb-favorite shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress is the star of the brand’s holiday 2021 campaign, “Moment to Shine.”  In honor of their 35th anniversary, the brand is celebrating the feeling of glamour as well as their longstanding red carpet legacy.

Hudson is seen sporting a range of shoe silhouettes in the campaign photos. In one shot, the “Almost Famous” star is seen laying on a leather chase lounge in an ultra-sparkly gold dress and a pair of sandal shoes with a stiletto heel and diamond detailing draped down her feet.

The Fabletics co-founder can also be seen in a pair of shiny black sandals with straps running up her leg and across her footbed.

In a statement, global head of design Edmundo Castillo noted, “Kate Hudson is the ultimate cool girl,” adding, “y ou know you’ll have a great time with her whether at a red carpet event, a party at a friend’s house or on a night out dancing. Every woman has her own Kate Hudson within, and I designed this collection to celebrate and bring that out in her.”

See how Kate Hudson’s style evolved over the years.

