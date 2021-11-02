CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Big 5’s Profits Dip On Tough Comparisons

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 4 days ago

Big 5 Sporting Goods reported net earnings declined 15.1 in the third quarter ended October 3, in line with guidance and reflecting challenging comparisons in the year-ago pandemic-fueled quarter. Net sales for the fiscal 2021 third quarter were $289.6 million compared to net sales of $305.0 million for the...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
sgbonline.com

Fox Factory Sees Sales Jump 33 Percent In Third Quarter

Fox Factory Holding Corp. reported significant earnings improvement in the third quarter ended October 1, 2021. Sales in the quarter rose 33.3 percent. The increase reflects a 48.1 percent increase in Specialty Sports Group sales and a 22.8 percent increase in Powered Vehicles Group sales. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Gildan Sales Up 8% on 2-Year Basis

Gildan said higher activewear and underwear sales and cost controls helped boost the bottom line in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. said Thursday that sales above pre-pandemic levels, combined with a stronger margin profile, drove record earnings for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Gildan said adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was up 400 basis points primarily due to “Back to Basics” cost efficiencies and lower raw material costs, while net selling prices were essentially in line with third quarter 2019 levels. Gildan said it generated record third quarter free cash flow...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Detroit Free Press

Rocket Companies quarterly revenue and profits dip again after 2020 boom

Dan Gilbert's Rocket Companies saw its revenue and profits in the mortgage business drop in the third quarter compared last year's boom times, although it is still highly profitable and continues to grow its industry-leading market share. Rocket reported nearly $1.4 billion in net income on $3.1 billion in revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

WW stock falls after Q3 sales miss targets, membership slows

Shares of WW International Inc. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the company formerly known as Weight Watchers reported quarterly sales below Wall Street expectations and said that member recruitment slowed down. WW said it earned $46.3 million, or 65 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $54.5 million, or 78 cents a share, in the prior-year period. Revenue fell to $293 million from $321 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 73 cents n sales of $314 million. The company said it ended the quarter with 4.5 million subscribers. WW guided for full-year fiscal 2021 revenue "modestly above" $1.2 billion, and GAAP EPS in the range between 80 cents and 90 cents. "In an environment that was difficult to predict, member recruitment slowed more than we had anticipated during the quarter," Chief Financial Officer Amy O'Keefe said in a statement. Shares of WW ended the regular trading day down 2.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Peloton Slashes Outlook On Weakening Revenues

Peloton slashed its outlook for the full year after reporting results for the first quarter ended September 30 came in below analyst expectations. “We anticipated fiscal 2022 would be a very challenging year to forecast, given unusual year-ago comparisons, demand uncertainty amidst re-opening economies and widely-reported supply chain constraints and commodity cost pressures,” CEO John Foley said in a letter to shareholders. “Although we are pleased to have delivered first-quarter results that modestly exceeded our guidance, a softer than anticipated start to Q2 and challenged visibility into our near-term operating performance is leading us to recalibrate our fiscal year outlook.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Canada Goose Posts Surprise Profit, Lifts Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a profit in the second quarter ended September 26, beating Wall Street’s targets that had been calling for a loss. Total revenue increased by 19.6 percent and 40.3 percent excluding year-ago PPE sales. Figures are in Canadian dollars. “Our second-quarter results demonstrate our momentum,” said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Weather#Board Of Directors#Same Store Sales#Net Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Variety

ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Sturm, Ruger’s Q3 Sales Climb 22 Percent

Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. reported sales in the third quarter expanded 22.3 percent to $178.2 million from $145.7 million a year ago. Earnings rose 41.5 percent to $35.1 million, or 1.98 per share, from $24.8 million, or $1.39, a year ago. For the nine months ended October 2, net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Gildan Activewear’s Q3 Sales Jump 33 Percent

Gildan Activewear Inc. reported significant earnings improvement in the third quarter ended October 3. Record third-quarter sales of $802 million, was up 33 percent over the prior year and 8 percent over Q3 2019 . “Our record performance for the third quarter was driven by the improved economics of our business,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Vista Outdoor’s Q2 Sales Climb 35 Percent

Vista Outdoor Inc. reported earnings in the second quarter ended September 26 jumped 75.2 percent on a 35 percent revenue gain, well above Wall Street’s targets. Sales grew 49 percent in the Shooting Sports segment and 9 percent in its Outdoor Products segment. Vista Outdoor’s brands include Federal Premium, CamelBak,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Acushnet Raises Outlook On Robust Q3

Acushnet Holdings Corp., the parent of Titleist and FootJoy, reported third-quarter revenues climbed 8.0 percent year over year and grew up 25.0 percent compared to 2019. Earnings were down, as expected, but both earnings and sales were far ahead of Wall Street estimates and Acushnet sharply raised 2021 guidance. “The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Vista Outdoor Crushes Earnings Targets On Ammunition Strength

Vista Outdoor Inc. reported sales jumped 35 percent in the second quarter ended September 26 due to stellar growth by its ammunition business and a record quarter by Camelbak. With contributions from the acquisitions of Fiber Energy Products, Foresight Sports, QuietKat, Venor, HEVI-Shot, and Remington, sales for the fiscal year ended March 2022 are projected to expand over 30 percent.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy