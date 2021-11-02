Penguins sexual assault scandal, explained: Former AHL assistant coach, wife file lawsuits alleging assault, retaliation
Content warning: This story contains details about alleged sexual assault. One year ago, a lawsuit was filed against the Penguins, their ownership and their former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach for "negligently retaining a known serial harasser, defendant Clark Donatelli, as a head coach, allowing him to harass and sexually assault women" and...www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0