CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Penguins sexual assault scandal, explained: Former AHL assistant coach, wife file lawsuits alleging assault, retaliation

By Jackie Spiegel
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent warning: This story contains details about alleged sexual assault. One year ago, a lawsuit was filed against the Penguins, their ownership and their former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach for "negligently retaining a known serial harasser, defendant Clark Donatelli, as a head coach, allowing him to harass and sexually assault women" and...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

TRAIKOS: Floodgates are opening as Penguins now dealing with their own sexual-assault allegations

The timing seemed curious — if not more than a little coincidental. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. A day after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman held a news conference to formally address the sexual abuse scandal involving the Chicago Blackhawks, a news conference was called on Tuesday to discuss the “imminent filing of a civil lawsuit” on behalf of Erin Skalde against members of the Pittsburgh Penguins for another alleged sexual assault that involved a former minor-league head coach.
PUBLIC SAFETY
markerzone.com

LEAGUE SENDS 'CULTURE' MEMO TO ALL TEAMS FOLLOWING KYLE BEACH INTERVIEW

In light of the TSN interview with sexual assault victim Kyle Beach Wednesday night, the NHL has reportedly reached out to teams, giving them what's being referred to as a "culture" memo. "In addition to planned meetings with Joel Quenneville and Kevin Cheveldayoff, the NHL sent out a "culture" memo...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy