Penguins sexual assault scandal, explained: Former AHL assistant coach, wife file lawsuits alleging assault, retaliation

The timing seemed curious — if not more than a little coincidental. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. A day after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman held a news conference to formally address the sexual abuse scandal involving the Chicago Blackhawks, a news conference was called on Tuesday to discuss the “imminent filing of a civil lawsuit” on behalf of Erin Skalde against members of the Pittsburgh Penguins for another alleged sexual assault that involved a former minor-league head coach.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO