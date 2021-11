All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Grill pans are a hot commodity, particularly for people living without a yard or patio—those who dream of a BBQ lifestyle but lack space. The best grill pan can deliver a similar charred flavor—and grill marks—of an outdoor grill without the hassle of charcoal, propane, or optimal weather. They can take high heat, sear all manner of proteins, produce a crispy panini with the aid of a press, and slide easily into the oven and under the broiler. That said, there are a slew of great grill pans up for grabs these days coming in a variety of shapes, sizes, materials, and even weights. Read on to see which pan we found delivered the best performance and value and for more about how we tested.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO