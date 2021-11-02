CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are retirees taking too much risk? Learn the details from the pro’s.

By Chelsea Perkins, Janeen Golightly
( ABC4 Utah ) Janeen is joined by Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning to discuss if retirees taking too much risk.

Most retirees have 60%+ of their investable assets in the stock market. That means, when the markets drop 40% – 50%+ next time many will have to go back to work. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Computer models have been around for more than 30 years but they’re always changing. Watch the interview to learn more.

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. was founded on the idea that successful Retirement Planning could be quantified with a math-based and principle-based approach, not opinions. By establishing a financial practice that was set up to avoid conflicts of interest, they believed it was possible to effectively implement the three principles that govern proper retirement planning and become a pillar of light and clarity to those searching for answers.

The mission of Decker Retirement Planning is to objectively and mathematically show each person that walks through their doors how they can enjoy the retirement they have been wanting their entire life.

Right now, Decker Retirement Planning is offering a free Safer Retirement toolkit. The free toolkit includes 2 books and a sample income plan to help you learn more about what your retirement could look like.

If you’re reading this and thinking “YES, That’s what I Want!” jump on over to their website and sign up to receive your free Safer Retirement Toolkit. Brian and the team at Decker Retirement Planning are here to help.

