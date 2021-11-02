CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Why COP26 agreement will struggle to reverse global forest loss by 2030

Missoulian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 world leaders meeting at COP26 — the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow — have committed to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. The countries that have signed the agreement contain 85% of the world’s forests. The announcement includes $19.2 billion of public and private funds for conservation efforts....

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
The Independent

Restoring Mexico's mangroves can shield shores, store carbon

When a rotten egg smell rises from the mangrove swamps of southeast Mexico, something is going well. It means that this key coastal habitat for blunting hurricane impacts has recovered and is capturing carbon dioxide — the main ingredient of global warming.While world leaders seek ways to stop the climate crisis at a United Nations conference in Scotland this month, one front in the battle to save the planet's mangroves is thousands of miles (kilometers) away on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.Decades ago, mangroves lined these shores, but today there are only thin green bands of trees beside the sea, interrupted...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Forests#Forest Fires#Forest Degradation#Land Use#U N#Brazilian#The U N Forum On Forests
The Independent

Global push to net zero will trigger fossil fuel crash and fastest adopters of renewables will win big, study finds

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets may become worthless in fifteen years as countries rapidly transition to renewables under net zero policies, according to new research.The new paper, published in Nature Energy on Thursday, said the decarbonising efforts adopted by countries will slow down the demand for fossils, making the prices more volatile. Continuing with excess production may lead to “unburnable” stranded assets, making them worthless by 2036, it added. The paper estimated that the risk of producing far more oil and gas than required for future demand would lead to a massive £8.1 trillion to £10.3 trillion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Paris Agreement: What is the importance of the global climate deal?

On 12 December, 2015, for the first time in history, the world united behind a pact to tackle the climate crisis: The Paris Agreement.The legally-binding treaty, was adopted at the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), informally known as COP 21, in the French capital. The collective pursuit, of 196 countries, is to limit global heating well below 2C above preindustrial levels, and aim for 1.5C, a target which is moving increasingly out of reach. The human-driven climate crisis has already caused about 1.2C of global heating above pre-industrial levels....
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Latest: Leaders find agreement on global tax deal

ROME (AP) — The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME— Leaders have expressed “broad support” for a landmark deal to establish a 15% global minimum corporate tax that aims at deterring multinational countries from using clever accounting to elude taxes by using low-rate havens.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Imports drive forest loss

The notion of 'unequal exchange' between nations was applied by researchers at Stony Brook and the University of South Florida to analyse whether China was in fact externalising the impacts of its increased consumption onto other countries. As China has nearly a fifth of the world's population but only 9% of the planet's arable land, researchers examined its soybean (of which China is the world's largest consumer), beef and palm oil imports against the forest cover of 82 countries considered to be peripheral or semi-peripheral in the global economy.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Country
China
International Business Times

COP26 Leaders Vow New Drive To Save Forests

World leaders will conclude a two-day climate summit on Tuesday with a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030 -- a date too far away for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. The pledge was to be issued at the UN's COP26 conference, which will continue...
ENVIRONMENT
rspb.org.uk

Ending the devastating loss of our forests

Many of our summer birds such as house martins rely on the forests of Africa for their winter home, but deforestation is putting them at risk while also releasing carbon into the atmosphere. Today’s announcement is hugely important. Every world leader signing the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land...
AGRICULTURE
ihsmarkit.com

Issues to watch at COP26: The global view

With COP26 a few days away, Net-Zero Business Daily reached out to leading companies, analysts, environmentalists, and trade groups for their perspective on the upcoming meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, asking: What needs to be accomplished? Will those goals be met?. IHS Markit pointed out in a recent report that the...
ECONOMY
globallandscapesforum.org

Two agreements emerge from COP26 summit – limiting methane and reversing forest loss

This article was written by Fiona Broom and originally was published in SciDev.Net, the media partner of the Global Landscapes Forum at COP26. Another pledge has come out at COP26 today, this time relating to methane emissions. More than 100 countries signed the Global Methane Pledge, under which signatories commit to reduce methane emissions by at least 30 per cent by 2030, relative to 2020 levels.
ENVIRONMENT
thefinanser.com

COP26: the launch of a Global Citizens Assembly

I’ve been involved in an exciting group that is sending a letter to Prince Charles and the World Economic Forum calling for a Global Citizens Assembly. It’s a call to action for COP26 and I was tempted to write all about it … but was beaten to the game by a fellow campaign supporter Bob Eccles. Here’s his article that was published on Forbes earlier in the week.
ADVOCACY
U.S. Department of State

Plan to Conserve Global Forests: Critical Carbon Sinks

At COP26 during the World Leaders Summit Forest Day session on November 2, 2021, the United States announced the Plan to Conserve Global Forests: Critical Carbon Sinks . This decade-long, whole-of-government Plan sets forth the U.S. approach to conserving critical global terrestrial carbon sinks, deploying a range of diplomatic, policy, and financing tools. The first-of-its-kind plan for the U.S. government seeks to catalyze the global effort to conserve and restore the forests and other ecosystems that serve as critical carbon sinks. Subject to Congressional appropriations, by 2030, the United States intends to dedicate up to $9 billion of our international climate funding to support the objectives of the Plan.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Why partnership will be essential in reversing deforestation

Food and agriculture are a key driver of deforestation, which in turn has been a major cause of climate change. Reversing deforestation will involve a genuine partnership between producer and consumer countries. Key tools to make progress on this issue include due diligence to ensure sustainable practices in supply chains,...
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

3 reasons why forests must play a leading role at COP26

Forests are essential to addressing the myriad of environmental, societal, and climate issues the world is facing right now. They can both help slow climate change as well as protect us from the coming impacts. By helping protect and grow forests we can also boost and create jobs. What do...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Optimism from climate talks: Warming projections down a bit

With pledges for a United Nations climate conference, the world may be ever so slightly receding from gloomy scenarios of future global warming, according to two new preliminary scientific analyses Thursday.The two reports — one by the International Energy Agency and the other by Australian scientists — focused on optimistic scenarios. If all goes right, they said, recent actions will trim two-or three-tenths of a degree Celsius (0.3 to 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit) from projections made in mid-October. Instead of 2.1 degrees Celsius (3.8 Fahrenheit) of warming since pre-industrial times, the analyses project warming at 1.8 (3.2 degrees Fahrenheit) or...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy