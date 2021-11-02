PHOTOS: Casper Police Department Vehicle Involved in Major Crash on CY Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard

A McCormick Junior High School student died Friday morning after they were hit by an SUV near campus, Cheyenne police said. Friday, November 5 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a vehicle incident involving a juvenile near McCormick Jr. High School located at 6000 Education Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when a 13-year-old male, of Cheyenne, attempted to cross Western Hills Boulevard at the crosswalk. While crossing, he was struck by an on-coming Ford Escape. The victim sustained critical injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of vehicle remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation. This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.

