Wyoming State

PHOTOS: Casper Police Department Vehicle Involved in Major Crash on CY Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard

By Nick Perkins, Zach Spadt
 4 days ago
The Casper Police Department has issued a statement about the accident that occurred on CY Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. "At 1:56pm Casper Police responded to the intersection of CY Avenue and SW Wyoming Boulevard in Casper for a report of a car accident with potential injuries,"...

Casper, WY
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

