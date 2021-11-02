CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

1 injured, 2 dead in East Lansing shootings over the weekend

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKY4I_0ckUezXy00

Two people were shot and killed in East Lansing and another injured in two shootings that occurred over the weekend.

East Lansing police responded to the first shooting on Saturday night just before 8 p.m. at the 3900 block of Halter Lane and found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said they are treating the investigation as a homicide or a murder-suicide and will know more after receiving the autopsy report.

The identities of the victims have not been released. Police said there are no outstanding suspects nor are they looking for any based on the information they have right now.

Police responded to a second shooting around 2 a.m. on Sunday near the CVS parking ramp on M.A.C. Ave. in the city's downtown.

Police said they found one person shot multiple times who was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. The victim is still in the hospital.

Police said a suspect has been identified but has not been taken into custody.

