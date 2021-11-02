CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Police hiring ‘call takers’ to answer 911 calls

By Lauren Harksen
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Calls to 911 or Huntsville Police are normally urgent and the person picking up the phone is the link between you and those that can help. The people who answer those phone calls are known as “call takers.”

The Huntsville Police Department is looking to hire six new call takers.

Sgt. Ricky Stephens is over Huntsville Police communications and he says they have a huge need for call takers right now, which are different from dispatchers.

“The call taker will be the one that answers the phone, whether it’s emergency or non-emergency, could be just someone calling to ask a question,” Stephens explained. “What they’ll do is they’ll gather that information, write it up, and if it’s a police call they’ll send it to a dispatcher to be dispatched out.”

The positions will help relieve some of the stress on dispatchers who are filling both jobs right now.

Those interested in the position don’t have to have any experience, but HPD is looking for people willing to learn and hoping to make a difference in their community.

“We’re looking for people that’s highly motivated, can multi-task, and really want to make a difference,” Stephens said. “Most exciting part is when you hang the phone up and you know that you made a difference in someone’s life and you possibly saved a life or got the police there quickly when they needed it.”

The call taker positions are full-time with the Huntsville Police Department.

The specific job title is Public Safety Communications Operator (911 Call Taker) (Grade 9). On the City of Huntsville website, the annual salary is between $30,472.00 – $51,646.40.

The necessary requirements listed include possessing and maintaining a valid driver’s license, and successfully completing a pre-employment polygraph.

For the full job description and the application click here .

